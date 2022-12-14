Clear
Langley’s 18 help UNC Greensboro down Marshall 75-67

By AP News

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Keyshaun Langley had 18 points in UNC Greensboro’s 75-67 victory over Marshall on Tuesday night.

Langley shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (5-6). Keondre Kennedy scored 14 points while going 5 of 11 (2 for 5 from distance), and added seven rebounds. Bas Leyte recorded 10 points and was 4 of 9 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Taevion Kinsey finished with 24 points and six assists for the Thundering Herd (9-2). Marshall also got 17 points from Andrew Taylor. In addition, Kamdyn Curfman finished with nine points. The loss snapped the Thundering Herd’s nine-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

