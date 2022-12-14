Clear
34 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Bishop scores 30 as George Washington defeats Coppin State

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Bishop scored 30 points as George Washington beat Coppin State 83-71 on Tuesday night.

Bishop shot 10 for 20 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Colonials (6-4). Brendan Adams scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Maximus Edwards recorded 16 points and was 7 of 13 shooting.

Sam Sessoms led the Eagles (4-9) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Daniel Titus added 16 points and two steals for Coppin State. In addition, Nendah Tarke finished with 15 points and three steals.

George Washington held a 34-32 halftime lead. Bishop scored 21 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 