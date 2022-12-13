Clear
UCSD hosts Blackshear and Nevada

By AP News

UCSD Tritons (4-5) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-3)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts the UCSD Tritons after Kenan Blackshear scored 20 points in Nevada’s 78-65 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Wolf Pack are 4-0 in home games. Nevada is 8-2 against opponents over .500.

The Tritons have gone 2-2 away from home. UCSD is fifth in the Big West scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Emmanuel Tshimanga averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

Bryce Pope is shooting 41.1% and averaging 19.0 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 10.6 points for UCSD.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

