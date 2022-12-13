Clear
33.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Parrish sparks San Diego State past Kennesaw State 88-54

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Micah Parrish scored 19 points off the bench and San Diego State rolled to an 88-54 victory over Kennesaw State on Monday.

Parrish was 8 of 13 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Aztecs (8-3). Jaedon LeDee scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Darrion Trammell recorded 14 points.

The Owls (6-4) were led by Kasen Jennings with 17 points and three steals. Simeon Cottle added eight points.

San Diego State led Kennesaw State 39-25 at the half behind 10 points from Parrish.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 