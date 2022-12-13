Clear
36.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Jefferson, Smith lead Little Rock over Philander Smith 83-54

By AP News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jordan Jefferson totaled 17 points, D.J. Smith scored 16 and Little Rock cruised to an 83-54 victory over Philander Smith on Monday night.

Deantoni Gordon finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Trojans (3-7). Myron Gardner pitched in with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Ethan Speaker just missed a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Aaron Johnson topped the Panthers with 12 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 