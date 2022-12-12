San Diego hosts Pope and UCSD

UCSD Tritons (4-4) at San Diego Toreros (5-5)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -7; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on the San Diego Toreros after Bryce Pope scored 27 points in UCSD’s 81-76 victory against the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

The Toreros are 5-3 in home games. San Diego is second in the WCC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 3.6.

The Tritons are 2-1 in road games. UCSD is 0-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Toreros. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for San Diego.

Pope is averaging 20.3 points for the Tritons. J’Raan Brooks is averaging 9.9 points for UCSD.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press