Agee, Curtis send Bowling Green over Hampton 86-72

By AP News

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Rashaun Agee and Samari Curtis scored 14 points apiece and Bowling Green cruised past Hampton 86-72 on Sunday night.

Agee added eight rebounds for the Falcons (4-5) and Curtis handed out seven assists. Isaac Elsasser sank 4 of 5 shots from 3-point range and scored 13.

The Pirates (3-7) were led by Marquis Godwin with 19 points and two blocks. Jordan Nesbitt added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Russell Dean had 13 points and nine assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

