Castaneda’s 23 help Akron take down Jackson State 85-72

By AP News

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda had 23 points in Akron’s 85-72 win against Jackson State on Sunday.

Enrique Freeman scored 17 points and added nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks for the Zips (5-4). Trendon Hankerson shot 5 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Jamarcus Jones led the Tigers (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Keiveon Hunt added 10 points for Jackson State. In addition, Chase Adams had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

