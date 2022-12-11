Cloudy
45.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hawkins puts up 20, SFA downs Paul Quinn 103-40

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nigel Hawkins’ 20 points helped SFA defeat Paul Quinn 103-40 on Sunday.

Hawkins shot 6 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the ‘Jacks (5-4). Sadaidriene Hall added 19 points while finishing 9 of 10 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Latrell Jossell shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Tigers (0-4) were led in scoring by Sama’zha Hart, who finished with 15 points. Mohammed Bensalah added eight points and eight rebounds for Paul Quinn. Trevoin Shaw also recorded six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 