UCSD plays San Diego following Pope’s 27-point game

By AP News

UCSD Tritons (4-4) at San Diego Toreros (5-5)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -10; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces the San Diego Toreros after Bryce Pope scored 27 points in UCSD’s 81-76 victory against the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

The Toreros have gone 5-3 in home games. San Diego is second in the WCC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 3.6.

The Tritons have gone 2-1 away from home. UCSD is 2-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Toreros. Williams is averaging 15.2 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 44.0% for San Diego.

Pope is shooting 42.2% and averaging 20.3 points for the Tritons. J’Raan Brooks is averaging 9.9 points for UCSD.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

