Light Rain
49.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Stevenson scores 20, Cal Poly knocks off Portland St. 72-49

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Brantly Stevenson’s 20 points helped Cal Poly defeat Portland State 72-49 on Saturday night.

Stevenson added five rebounds for the Mustangs (5-3). Kobe Sanders was 3-of-5 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 12 points. Trevon Taylor shot 4 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Vikings (5-5) were led by Isiah Kirby, who recorded 12 points. Cameron Parker added 10 points for Portland State. In addition, Mikal Starks had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 