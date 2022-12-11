Rain
Butler’s 15 lead Southern Utah over CSU Fullerton 67-60

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Harrison Butler scored 15 points as Southern Utah beat Cal State Fullerton 67-60 on Saturday night at the Jack Jones Hoopfest.

Butler also added 10 rebounds for the Thunderbirds (7-4). Tevian Jones shot 3 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 11 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Jason Spurgin was 2 of 5 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

The Titans (4-6) were led in scoring by Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who finished with 20 points. Max Jones added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for CSU Fullerton. Vincent Lee also put up nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

