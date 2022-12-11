Rain
Darthard leads Utah Valley past Northern Arizona 80-75 in OT

By AP News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Aziz Bandaogo scored six points in overtime and Le’Tre Darthard hit four clutch free throws in the extra period as Utah Valley knocked off Northern Arizona, 80-75 on Saturday.

Jalen Cone pulled Northern Arizona even at 68-68 with 1:27 left and both teams missed a chance to win the game in regulation, but Bandaogo threw down a dunk to put the Wolverines in front to start the overtime period, drew a foul and hit both free throws, then added a layup with under two minutes left to put Utah Valley up, 76-70.

Darthard scored 16 points and added seven rebounds for the Wolverines (6-4). Trey Woodbury scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Bandaogo shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

The Lumberjacks (4-8) were led by Cole, who recorded 29 points and four assists. Xavier Fuller added 13 points and two steals for Northern Arizona. In addition, Carson Towt had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

