Light Rain
51.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Toledo defeats Canisius 69-68

By AP News

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Rayj Dennis had 29 points in Toledo’s 69-68 win against Canisius on Saturday.

Tahj Staveskie made two free throws to draw Canisius within 69-68 with 3 seconds remaining. The Golden Griffins called timeout after the second make, then came up with a steal but could not score the go-ahead basket.

Dennis added nine rebounds and six assists for the Rockets (7-3). JT Shumate added 20 points and three blocks.

Staveskie had 19 points and six rebounds for the Golden Griffins (2-7). Jordan Henderson added 17 points and four assists. Jacco Fritz also had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 