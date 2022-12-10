Cloudy
Gonsalves scores 19 as Utah Tech takes down Chapman 99-58

By AP News

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Noa Gonsalves’ 19 points helped Utah Tech defeat Chapman 99-58 on Friday night.

Gonsalves had three steals for the Trailblazers (5-5). Cameron Gooden scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added six assists and four steals. Frank Staine shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Jake Heberle finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers (0-2). Chapman also got 12 points from Blakeley Stoughton. In addition, Jack Roggin finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

