Dye’s 28 lead Queens over High Point 87-79

By AP News

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Kenny Dye scored 28 points as Queens beat High Point 87-79 on Friday night.

Dye had five rebounds for the Royals (8-2). Kalib Mathews scored 16 points, shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. AJ McKee shot 3 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (8-2) were led by Abdoulaye, who posted 16 points. Jaden House added 13 points and six rebounds for High Point. Zach Austin also had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. The loss snapped the Panthers’ five-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

