Kings face the Bucks, look for 4th straight victory

Sacramento Kings (13-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (17-6, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 11-3 at home. Milwaukee leads the league with 36.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 9.3.

The Kings are 5-5 on the road. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference scoring 51.8 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 10.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.9 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Sabonis is averaging 16.7 points, 11 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 114.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 123.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Serge Ibaka: day to day (illness), MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (illness), Grayson Allen: day to day (foot), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Kings: Terence Davis: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press