South Dakota coach Eric Peterson injured in fall at home

By AP News

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson was hospitalized Thursday after he sustained multiple injuries in a fall at his home and will not be with the Coyotes when they play UC Irvine on Saturday.

Peterson was outside his house decorating for the holidays Wednesday when he fell, a school spokesman said. His injuries were not considered life threatening, and he was being treated at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Peterson is in his first year at South Dakota after spending three seasons as an assistant at Utah State. The Coyotes are 5-5.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

