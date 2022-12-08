Clear
Chappell has 24 in Sacramento State’s 87-85 OT win

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zach Chappell had 24 points, including a game-winning basket with 1.9 seconds left in overtime, in Sacramento State’s 87-85 victory over Denver on Wednesday night.

Chappell was 8 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Hornets (4-5). Akolda Mawein scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Cameron Wilbon recorded 15 points and finished 7 of 12 from the field.

Tommy Bruner led the way for the Pioneers (8-2) with 26 points and six assists. Lukas Kisunas added 15 points for Denver. Justin Mullins also recorded 12 points and two steals. The Pioneers had their six-game winning streak snapped.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

