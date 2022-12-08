Clear
37.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Washington’s 18 help Cal Baptist defeat Weber State 64-52

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Scotty Washington had 18 points in California Baptist’s 64-52 victory over Weber State on Wednesday.

Washington was 7 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Lancers (6-4). Hunter Goodrick scored eight points and added five rebounds. Timothy Ighoefe shot 3 of 7 from the field to finish with seven points, while adding 12 rebounds and four blocks.

The Wildcats (2-7) were led in scoring by Dillon Jones, who finished with 22 points and four steals. Steven Verplancken Jr. added seven points for Weber State. In addition, Zahir Porter had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 