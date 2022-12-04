Cloudy
52.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Oregon, North Carolina meet in Holiday Bowl at Petco Park

By AP News

Oregon (9-3, Pac-12) vs. North Carolina (9-4, ACC) Dec. 28, 8 p.m. ET

LOCATION: San Diego

TOP PLAYERS

Oregon: QB Bo Nix, 3,388 yards, 27 touchdowns, six interceptions.

North Carolina: QB Drake Maye, 4,115 yards, 35 TDs, seven interceptions.

NOTABLE

Oregon: The No. 15 Ducks lost two of their last three games, including 38-34 to rival Oregon State. They did win 20-17 against Utah, which routed Southern California in the Pac-12 title game.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels won the ACC Coastal Division title before being routed 39-10 by Clemson in the conference championship game. Mack Brown will be coaching in his 26th bowl game; he’s 15-10 overall.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between the schools.

BOWL HISTORY

Oregon: Fourth appearance in Holiday Bowl, 36th bowl game overall.

North Carolina: First appearance in Holiday Bowl, 37th bowl appearance overall.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 