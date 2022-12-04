Middle Tennessee, San Diego State to play in Hawaii Bowl

Middle Tennessee State (7-5, C-USA) vs San Diego State (7-5, Mountain West), Dec. 24, 8 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Honolulu

TOP PLAYERS

MTSU: QB Chase Cunningham threw for 2,920 yards and 19 touchdowns, with nine interceptions.

SDSU: QB Jalen Mayden started the final seven games, throwing for 1,721 yards and 10 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.

NOTABLE

MTSU: The Blue Raiders won their final three games and four of their last five to earn a second straight bowl berth.

SDSU: The Aztecs finished strong by winning five of their last seven games after a 2-3 start. Changes at offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and quarterback helped spur the turnaround. The Aztecs are in a bowl for the 12th time in 13 seasons.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between the schools.

BOWL HISTORY

MTSU: Second appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, 10th bowl trip in coach Rick Stockstill’s 17 seasons.

SDSU: Second appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, 20th bowl appearance in school history.

