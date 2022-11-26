Clear
Eastern Michigan hosts UCSD after Pope’s 31-point game

By AP News

UCSD Tritons (2-4) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Bryce Pope scored 31 points in UCSD’s 75-70 victory over the George Washington Colonials.

The Eagles are 1-0 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is 0-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tritons are 1-1 on the road. UCSD is 0-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates is shooting 44.9% and averaging 20.0 points for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Eastern Michigan.

Pope is averaging 19.2 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 9.0 points for UCSD.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

