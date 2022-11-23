BYU visits struggling Stanford in regular season finale

BYU (6-5) at Stanford (3-8), Saturday at 11 p.m. EST (Fox Sports 1)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: BYU by 6 1/2

Series record: Stanford leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

BYU won last week to clinch bowl eligibility and needs one more win to be assured of a winning record this season. Stanford is hoping to send its seniors out with a win and avoid losing at least nine games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU RB Christopher Brooks vs. Stanford run D. Brooks will face the Cardinal for the fifth time in his career after playing for California the past four years. Brooks had 131 yards rushing and a TD catch in last year’s Big Game against Stanford. Brooks ran for 102 yards last week for his second 100-yard game of the season. The Cardinal are second worst in FBS, allowing 5.94 yards per carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: QB Jaren Hall threw for 456 yards with four TDs last week against Utah Tech. Hall is eighth in the nation with 29 TD passes and 13th with 3,078 yards passing.

Stanford: RB Mitch Leigber. The converted safety has carried the load for the short-handed Cardinal at running back down the stretch. He had 22 carries for 83 yards and is first career TD, along with seven catches for 53 yards last week in the Big Game.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Cardinal won the only two meetings in the series in 2003-04. … BYU WR Keanu Hill had six catches for 137 yards last week. … The Cougars have won seven straight November games. … BYU is 8-9 vs. Pac-12 teams under coach Kalani Sitake. … Stanford has lost at least eight games for the third time in the last four seasons after not doing it even once in coach David Shaw’s first eight seasons. … The Cardinal have lost their last seven November games. … QB Tanner McKee has just two TD passes in his last six games. … K Joshua Karty is 16 for 16 on FGs this season and made a 61-yarder last week that was the longest in FBS this season.

By The Associated Press