Clear
37 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

George Washington faces UCSD, looks for 4th straight home win

By AP News

UCSD Tritons (1-4) at George Washington Colonials (3-1)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Colonials play UCSD.

George Washington finished 8-5 at home a season ago while going 12-18 overall. The Colonials shot 42.8% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

UCSD went 0-0 in Big West play and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Tritons averaged 70.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 