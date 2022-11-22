George Washington faces UCSD, looks for 4th straight home win

UCSD Tritons (1-4) at George Washington Colonials (3-1)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Colonials play UCSD.

George Washington finished 8-5 at home a season ago while going 12-18 overall. The Colonials shot 42.8% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

UCSD went 0-0 in Big West play and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Tritons averaged 70.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press