Clear
37.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UCSD Tritons host the Youngstown State Penguins in non-conference play

By AP News

Youngstown State Penguins (3-1) vs. UCSD Tritons (1-3)

San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -4; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts Youngstown State in out-of-conference play.

UCSD went 9-4 at home a season ago while going 13-16 overall. The Tritons averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 6.3 second chance points and 1.2 bench points last season.

Youngstown State finished 6-8 on the road and 19-15 overall last season. The Penguins averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 