Navy plays UCSD following Nelson’s 21-point game

UCSD Tritons (1-2) at Navy Midshipmen (2-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy plays the UCSD Tritons after Tyler Nelson scored 21 points in Navy’s 75-68 loss to the Coppin State Eagles.

Navy finished 21-11 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Midshipmen gave up 60.1 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

UCSD went 13-16 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Tritons averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 6.3 second chance points and 1.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press