Partly Cloudy
44.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Navy plays UCSD following Nelson’s 21-point game

By AP News

UCSD Tritons (1-2) at Navy Midshipmen (2-1)

Annapolis, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy plays the UCSD Tritons after Tyler Nelson scored 21 points in Navy’s 75-68 loss to the Coppin State Eagles.

Navy finished 21-11 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Midshipmen gave up 60.1 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

UCSD went 13-16 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Tritons averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 6.3 second chance points and 1.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 