UCSD Tritons to host California Golden Bears Tuesday

California Golden Bears (0-2) at UCSD Tritons (0-2)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UCSD Tritons host the California Golden Bears.

UCSD went 9-4 at home a season ago while going 13-16 overall. The Tritons averaged 70.2 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.0% from deep last season.

Cal went 12-20 overall last season while going 2-9 on the road. The Golden Bears averaged 9.2 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second chance points and 17.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press