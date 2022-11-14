Clear
UCSD Tritons to host California Golden Bears Tuesday

By AP News

California Golden Bears (0-2) at UCSD Tritons (0-2)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UCSD Tritons host the California Golden Bears.

UCSD went 9-4 at home a season ago while going 13-16 overall. The Tritons averaged 70.2 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.0% from deep last season.

Cal went 12-20 overall last season while going 2-9 on the road. The Golden Bears averaged 9.2 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second chance points and 17.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

