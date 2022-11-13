Clear
Shooting at Florida high school football game leaves 1 dead

By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A shooting outside a Florida high school football game left one person dead and sent players and spectators scrambling to safety.

Orlando’s Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots in the parking lot during an altercation between two groups, said Eric Smith, the city’s police chief.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that after the shots, players and spectators fled to the opposite side of the stadium. Officers ran to the parking lot and found one adult dead and another wounded, Smith said. Four juveniles were arrested, including one carrying a gun, he said.

No charges were immediately filed and no names have been released.

