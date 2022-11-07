Cloudy
Sabalenka stuns Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title

By AP News
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts to winning the second set and match against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, in the singles semifinals of the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has stunned top-ranked Iga Swiatek to reach the championship of the WTA Finals. Sabalenka is a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 winner in the semifinals. She will face Caroline Garcia. The Frenchwoman rolled to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Maria Sakkari in the other semifinal of the season-ending event. Sabalenka ended Swiatek’s 15-match winning streak against top-10 opponents. It was the longest such streak since Steffi Graf won 17 in a row in 1987. Defending doubles champs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have also advanced to the championship with a straight-sets victory.

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

