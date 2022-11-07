Sabalenka stuns Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title View Photo

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has stunned top-ranked Iga Swiatek to reach the championship of the WTA Finals. Sabalenka is a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 winner in the semifinals. She will face Caroline Garcia. The Frenchwoman rolled to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Maria Sakkari in the other semifinal of the season-ending event. Sabalenka ended Swiatek’s 15-match winning streak against top-10 opponents. It was the longest such streak since Steffi Graf won 17 in a row in 1987. Defending doubles champs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have also advanced to the championship with a straight-sets victory.

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer