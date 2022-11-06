Cloudy
UCSD hosts Seattle U in season opener

By AP News

Seattle U Redhawks at UCSD Tritons

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -3; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: The UCSD Tritons host the Seattle U Redhawks for the season opener.

UCSD finished 9-4 at home last season while going 13-16 overall. The Tritons averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

Seattle U went 23-9 overall with a 6-5 record on the road a season ago. The Redhawks averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 13.4 from the free throw line and 28.8 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

