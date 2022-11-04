Forsberg, Duchene lead Predators to 4-1 win over Flames View Photo

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville, which had lost seven of eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against San Jose in Prague. Kevin Lankinen had 29 saves.

Blake Coleman scored his first of the season for Calgary, which has lost three straight after winning five of its first six games. Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.

The Flames last lost three straight in regulation at home from March 29 to April 5, 2021.

Nashville took control in the opening period, outshooting the Flames 12-3 and carrying the play.

Janikowski got the Predators on the scoreboard with 29 seconds left as he took the rebound from a shot by Michael McCarron and snapped it into the back of the net to open the scoring.

After Calgary forward Jonathan Huberdeau coughed up the puck, the Flames got caught on a line change as Duchene and Forsberg both ended up behind their defense and Forsberg beat Markstrom over the goalie’s shoulder at 59 seconds of the second to make it 2-0.

The Predators went on the power play shortly after and only needed 29 seconds to extend their led as Josi scored on a wrist shot from the blue line with Forsberg providing a screen in front.

Calgary eventually spoiled Lankinen’s shutout bid 1:43 into the third when Coleman converted Mikael Backlund’s pass.

Duchene’s empty-netter with 14 seconds left capped the scoring.

TANEV’S STREAK SNAPPED

Flames D Chris Tanev (upper body) did not play, ending a string of 215 consecutive regular-season games played. He hadn’t missed a game in the regular season since a broken leg sidelined him for the final month of the 2018-19 season. Tanev missed four playoff games last season due to a dislocated shoulder and a torn labrum, the latter resulting in offseason surgery.

FORSBERG CRACKS TOP THREE

Forsberg’s two points gives him 481 career points, moving him into a tie with Martin Erat for third on the Predators’ all-time list. David Legwand is first with 566 points and Josi is second at 549.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Vancouver on Saturday night in the third of their five-game trip.

Flames: Host New Jersey on Saturday night in the finale of their season-high eight-game homestand.