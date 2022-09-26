Clear
Kentucky moves scrimmage to E. Kentucky for flood relief

By AP News
University of Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari stands on the sidelines during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Florida, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Kentucky will play its annual Blue-White men’s basketball scrimmage in eastern Kentucky to benefit victims from devastating summer floods in the region. The school announced that the Oct. 22 event at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville will feature a pregame Fan Fest. Ticket proceeds will go through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will play its annual Blue-White men’s basketball scrimmage in eastern Kentucky to benefit victims of the devastating summer floods.

The school announced that the Oct. 22 event at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville will feature a pregame Fan Fest. Ticket proceeds will go through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief.

Wildcat players will also participate in a community service activity with local organizations in the relief effort.

Kentucky coach John Calipari said the team was excited to play for eastern Kentucky fans and added, “We hope we can provide a temporary escape with basketball and community engagement.”

The scrimmage traditionally is held at Rupp Arena. It will occur eight days after its Big Blue Madness public workout at Rupp.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

