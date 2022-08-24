Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6 View Photo

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night.

The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits.

Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error by shortstop Corey Seager. Charlie Blackmon beat out an infield single with two outs before Cron hit his 24th homer of the season off Brock Burke (6-3). Cron, hitting .171 with two homers since the All-Star break, had not played since Friday.

“I didn’t touch a bat for three days,” Cron said. “Sometimes you need just to kind of reset, mentally and physically. … I definitely put a lot of pressure on myself to help the team as much as possible, and in my opinion helping the team is driving in runs and driving the ball in the gap and over the fence.”

Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered and drove in two runs apiece and Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 20 games for the Rangers, who had a three-game winning streak broken.

The homers by Semien and Lowe gave Texas a 3-0 in the first off Germán Márquez. Díaz’s three-run homer off Texas starter Dane Dunning tied it in the second before Semien had an RBI triple in a three-run fifth inning for a 6-3 lead.

García doubled and stole his 20th base of the season in the fourth inning and capped the three-run fifth with an RBI single. He is the second player in Rangers’ history with 20 homers, 20 stolen bases and a 20-game hitting streak in the same season. Iván Rodriguez did it in 1999.

“If Adolis plays daily and stays healthy, he could he could possibly be in anyone’s company,” Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley said. “He’s very dynamic He’s super talented and his skill set, there’s no limit. He can steal bases. He has great arm. He can outfield-assist you. He can hit the ball for average. He can hit for power. He’s just a special player to watch.”

Blackmon had three hits and an RBI for the Rockies, who have won three won the last four after a five-game losing streak. His two-out, RBI single in fifth made it 6-4.

Cron’s homer went to the opposite field, about four rows deep into the bleachers down the right field line.

“That’s more like what we’ve seen when he is going well,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “So hopefully that’s a jump start for him.”

Justin Lawrence (2-1) struck out the side in the seventh for the win and Daniel Bard pitched around a one-out double by Jonah Heim in the ninth for his 26th save in 29 chances.

BRYANT UPDATE

Time seems to be running out on Kris Bryant’s return to the field this season. Bryant (plantar fasciitis) has a boot on his left foot and receives daily therapy. He was placed on the IL on Aug. 1 and has played only 42 games because of back and foot injuries.

THE 20-20 CLUB

Semien (20) and Seager (26) became the third set of Texas middle infielders to hit 20 homers in the same season, joining Michael Young/Alfonso Soriano (2004-05) and Elvis Andrus/Rougned Odor (2017).

LEADING OFF

Ryan McMahon, who entered the game with a .341 on-base percentage, hit leadoff for the second straight game. He leads the majors by seeing an average of 4.39 pitchers per plate appearance.

“It’s something we just want to look at,” Black said. “We don’t have that true leadoff hitter.”

McMahon is one of nine leadoff hitters the Rockies have used this season. Charlie Blackmon (44) and Yonathan Daza (28) have the most starts there.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Dennis Santana (ankle) was activated from the injured list and RHP A.J. Alexy was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Alexy recorded his first major league victory with 2 1/3 scoreless innings at Minnesota on Monday.

Rockies: RHP Chad Kuhl (hip) threw five scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday and will rejoin the rotation “at some point in the near future,” Black said. RHP Antonio Senzatela, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL las week, will have surgery on Monday.

UP NEXT

Rangers’ LHP Martin Perez (9-4, 2.80 ERA) is to oppose Rockies’ RHP Jose Urena (2-4, 4.89) in the final game of a two-game series.

JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press