G5 teams could have fewer chances vs. P5 after realignment View Photo

The realignment in the major conferences could lead to fewer opportunities in the future for Group of Five teams to play those bigger schools. Cincinnati was the first G5 team to make the College Football Playoff last year when its undefeated regular season included road wins over Notre Dame and Indiana. But the games most G5 and FCS schools play against the Power Five teams are about the paycheck they get to help finance their programs. The SEC and Big Ten are both set to expand to at least 16 teams over the next few seasons. The other Power Five leagues also are going through transitions.

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer