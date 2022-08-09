Clear
80.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lauren Jackson back in international basketball at age 41

By AP News
FILE - Lauren Jackson, left, is presented with a jersey by Seattle Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel after the Storm defeated the Washington Mystics 80-51 in a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 15, 2016, in Seattle. The team formally retired her jersey No. 15. The jersey was unveiled in the arena's rafters, next to the two banners signifying the WNBA championships she helped win in 2004 and 2010. Jackson is savoring every minute of her basketball comeback, in 2022, even though the battle-tested Australian hoops icon knows she can't do things that once captivated fans before retiring from the sport in 2016. (Lindsey Wasson/The Seattle Times via AP, File)

Lauren Jackson back in international basketball at age 41

Photo Icon View Photo

Lauren Jackson has been named on her fifth FIBA World Cup roster for Australia in a comeback to international basketball. The 41-year-old Jackson was officially informed of her place in the 12-woman team by head coach Sandy Brondello. It came 10 months after a comeback to the sport and as a mother of two boys. The No. 3-ranked Opals have been drawn in Group C with pool matches against France, Serbia, Japan, Mali and Canada in the tournament scheduled for Sept. 22 to Oct. 1 in Sydney.

By DENNIS PASSA
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 