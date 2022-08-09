Lauren Jackson back in international basketball at age 41
Lauren Jackson back in international basketball at age 41
Lauren Jackson has been named on her fifth FIBA World Cup roster for Australia in a comeback to international basketball. The 41-year-old Jackson was officially informed of her place in the 12-woman team by head coach Sandy Brondello. It came 10 months after a comeback to the sport and as a mother of two boys. The No. 3-ranked Opals have been drawn in Group C with pool matches against France, Serbia, Japan, Mali and Canada in the tournament scheduled for Sept. 22 to Oct. 1 in Sydney.
By DENNIS PASSA
AP Sports Writer