Lauren Jackson back in international basketball at age 41

Lauren Jackson has been named on her fifth FIBA World Cup roster for Australia in a comeback to international basketball. The 41-year-old Jackson was officially informed of her place in the 12-woman team by head coach Sandy Brondello. It came 10 months after a comeback to the sport and as a mother of two boys. The No. 3-ranked Opals have been drawn in Group C with pool matches against France, Serbia, Japan, Mali and Canada in the tournament scheduled for Sept. 22 to Oct. 1 in Sydney.

By DENNIS PASSA

AP Sports Writer