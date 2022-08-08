Clear
Dixon eyes record-tying 7th championship after Nashville win

By AP News
Marcus Ericsson (8) leads others through a turn during the Music City Grand Prix auto race Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scott Dixon passed Mario Andretti for second on IndyCar’s all-time win list with a victory Sunday in the messy Music City Grand Prix. The win pulled him within reach of a record-tying seventh series championship. He won for the 53rd time of his career to break a tie with Andretti for second in the all-time column. More important, Dixon jumped to second in the points standings and trails series leader Will Power by six points with three races remaining. One more title would tie him with A.J. Foyt with a record seven championships.

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

