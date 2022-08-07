Dallas hands Indiana 16th straight loss, 95-91 in overtime

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marina Mabrey and Teaira McCowan accounted for all 12 points in overtime for Dallas and the Wings held off Indiana 95-91 on Saturday, handing the Fever their club-record 16th straight loss.

Kayla Thornton scored 21 points to lead Dallas (16-16), which won their fourth straight. Mabrey scored six of her 18 in OT, adding eight assists. McCowan added 17 points and 14 rebounds for her fifth straight double-double.

Arike Ogunbowale returned from an ankle injury, but had to leave the game after scoring 12 points with a hip issue.

Rookie Lexie Hull led Indiana (5-29) with 17 points. Destanni Henderson added 16 points and six assists off the bench. Danielle Robinson had 15 points and eight assists. Henderson’s layup with 24.8 seconds remaining sent the game to OT tied at 83.

The Fever, who lost leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell to a foot injury for their final five games, led 30-20 after the first quarter and 50-38 at halftime.

Allisha Gray pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Wings.

___

