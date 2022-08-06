Los Angeles takes on Washington on 6-game losing streak

Los Angeles Sparks (11-20, 6-11 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (20-12, 9-7 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into the matchup with Washington as losers of six games in a row.

The Mystics have gone 11-5 at home. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 20.2 assists per game led by Natasha Cloud averaging 7.2.

The Sparks have gone 5-12 away from home. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the WNBA allowing 83.0 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 94-81 on July 13, with Elena Delle Donne scoring 26 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mystics, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Delle Donne is shooting 52.8% and averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Katie Lou Samuelson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sparks, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 18.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 76.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Sparks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press