Clear
81.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Los Angeles takes on Atlanta on 5-game losing streak

By AP News

Los Angeles Sparks (11-19, 6-11 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (13-17, 5-11 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into the matchup with Atlanta as losers of five straight games.

The Dream have gone 7-9 at home. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 78.2 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Sparks are 5-11 on the road. Los Angeles is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Sparks defeated the Dream 85-78 in their last matchup on July 21. Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 20 points, and Tiffany Hayes led the Dream with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is shooting 36.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Dream. Hayes is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Katie Lou Samuelson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sparks, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Ogwumike is averaging 18.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sparks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 