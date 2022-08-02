New SuperMotocross to offer $10 million purse in 2023

MORGANTOWN, W Va. (AP) — Motocross and Supercross are combining for a world championship with a $10 million purse.

Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing announced on Tuesday the creation of the SuperMotocross World Championship for the 2023 professional racing season.

Motocross and supercross will continue to crown individual champions at the end of their respective series, but the top 22 riders in the 450cc and 250cc classes will qualify for the SuperMotocross World Championship. Points from the two series will be combined to make up the SuperMotocross playoff rounds and world championship round on Oct. 14, 2023, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The $10 million purse will be the richest in the sport’s history.

“With the creation of the SuperMotocross World Championship, we are taking a significant step towards growing the sport into a series that will be better suited for the expanding global marketplace and its impact on our fans and sponsors,” Feld Entertainment chair and CEO Kenneth Feld said in a statement.

“As media and technology continue to evolve, SuperMotocross will be able to capitalize on these innovations to reach new audiences and grow exponentially in the coming years.”

The SuperMotocross championship will combine elements of motocross and supercross, creating a new discipline in the sport that will race on custom-designed tracks. All seven original equipment manufacturers have committed to competing in the new championship.