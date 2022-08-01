Ionescu and Ogwumike clash in New York-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Sparks (11-17, 6-11 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (11-18, 8-8 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the WNBA’s best scorers, Sabrina Ionescu and Nneka Ogwumike, meet when New York and Los Angeles hit the court. Ionescu is ninth in the WNBA averaging 17.0 points per game and Ogwumike is sixth in the league averaging 18.4 points per game.

The Liberty are 6-9 on their home court. New York is 7-11 against opponents over .500.

The Sparks are 5-9 in road games. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 33.1% from deep. Lexie Brown paces the Sparks shooting 43.3% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Sparks won 84-74 in the last matchup on July 3. Ogwumike led the Sparks with 22 points, and Marine Johannes led the Liberty with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu is shooting 41.4% and averaging 17.0 points for the Liberty. Natasha Howard is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Ogwumike is averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Katie Lou Samuelson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 3-7, averaging 83.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points per game.

Sparks: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Betnijah Laney: out (knee), Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

Sparks: None listed.

