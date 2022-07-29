Clear
91 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cloud, Atkins lead Mystics past Wings 87-77

By AP News
Washington Mystics on the bench celebrate a 3-pointer against the Dallas Wings during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Cloud, Atkins lead Mystics past Wings 87-77

Photo Icon View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins scored 14 points apiece and the Washington Mystics breezed to an 87-77 victory over the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.

Cloud had seven assists and Atkins handed out six for Washington (18-11). The other three starters — Alysha Clark, Myisha Hines-Allen and Shakira Austin — all scored 13. The Mystics have won three straight and five of six.

Teaira McCowan had season highs of 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead Dallas (12-16), which fell to 5-9 at home. Arike Ogunbowale added 19 points and six boards, while Allisha Gray scored 12.

The Mystics used a 32-point second quarter to turn a 24-14 lead into a 56-36 advantage at halftime.

Washington shot 56.4% from the floor, including 9 of 15 from 3-point range, but struggled at the foul line (16 of 24).

The Wings shot 38,4% overall, made only 5 of 22 from distance (22.7%) and sank just 16 of 27 free throws (59,3%).

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 