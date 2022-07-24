Clear
Felix comes out of retirement, helps 4×400 relay into final

By AP News
Allyson Felix, of the United States, runs in a heat of the women's 4x400-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Allyson Felix came out of a brief retirement to help the women’s 4×400 relay make the final at world championships. The most decorated sprinter was eating hot wings and sipping on a root beer float when she got the call to help out. She jumped on a plane to Oregon and  was back on the track for the “last” time to help the team advance. Back into retirement she goes. She said she will watch the final of the women’s 4×400 from the seats. She did have the fastest one-lap split of her teammates as the U.S. posted the fastest time.

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

