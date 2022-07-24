Felix comes out of retirement, helps 4×400 relay into final View Photo

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Allyson Felix came out of a brief retirement to help the women’s 4×400 relay make the final at world championships. The most decorated sprinter was eating hot wings and sipping on a root beer float when she got the call to help out. She jumped on a plane to Oregon and was back on the track for the “last” time to help the team advance. Back into retirement she goes. She said she will watch the final of the women’s 4×400 from the seats. She did have the fastest one-lap split of her teammates as the U.S. posted the fastest time.

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer