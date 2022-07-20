Clear
102.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Texas A&M’s Smith arrested on DWI, weapons, pot charges

By AP News
FILE - Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith catches a 25-yard touchdown pass against Alabama during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday, July 20, 2022, on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, according to Brazos County jail records. Smith, 21, was arrested by Texas A&M police and was booked into the Brazos County jail. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

Texas A&M’s Smith arrested on DWI, weapons, pot charges

Photo Icon View Photo

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, according to Brazos County jail records.

Smith, 21, was arrested by Texas A&M police and was booked into the Brazos County jail. He posted $8,000 bond and was released later Wednesday, according to jail records. The records did not indicate if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Smith has been suspended from the football team per athletic department policy following his arrest, according to Alan Cannon, a spokesman for Texas A&M. Cannon added that coach Jimbo Fisher was aware of the situation and looking into it.

Smith was scheduled to attend SEC Media Days on Thursday in Atlanta with Fisher and two other players.

Smith is Texas A&M’s top returning receiver after grabbing 47 catches for 509 yards and six touchdowns last season. He has 1,321 yards receiving with 15 touchdowns in three seasons with the Aggies.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 