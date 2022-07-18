Clear
100.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sankey says SEC won’t panic over conference expansion race

By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is a leading player in dramatic changes to the national football landscape. New Louisiana State coach Brian Kelly says it’s like a game of musical chairs and there’s not enough chairs for every school. The SEC will become a 16-team conference in 2025 with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma. The Big Ten recently countered by voting to add Southern California and UCLA as conference members beginning in 2024. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey says more schools may be interested in joining the conference but that the SEC won’t be pushed into an expansion competition.

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 