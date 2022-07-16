Clear
93 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Jonquel Jones scores 21 points, Sun beat Dream 93-68

By AP News

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 21 points and the Connecticut Sun never trailed in a 93-68 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Jones was 5 of 9 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Natisha Hiedeman added 13 points for Connecticut (16-8).

The Sun moved into a tie with the Seattle Storm for third in the WNBA standings, a game behind the second-place Las Vegas Aces and two games back of the defending champion Chicago Sky.

Tiffany Hayes led Atlanta (10-14) with 18 points and AD Durr had 12. The Dream have lost three games in a row, and 10 of their last 13.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

payday loans online payday loans near me bad credit loans best personal loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
payday loans online payday loans near me bad credit loans best personal loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 