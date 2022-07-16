Clear
Kayla McBride, Sylvia Fowles help Lynx beat Fever, 87-77

By AP News
Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) goes up for a rebound with Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo, center, and guard Victoria Vivians in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored a season-high 28 points, Sylvia Fowles had 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 87-77 on Friday night.

Playing for the third time in four nights, Minnesota (10-16) scored 15 consecutive points in the third quarter to take a 58-52 lead. The Lynx handed Indiana (5-21) its eighth straight loss.

Fowles had her second straight game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. McBride was coming off a five-point outing Thursday night in a loss to Dallas. Jessica Shepard added 11 points for Minnesota.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 18 points for Indiana. Kelsey Mitchell added 17.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

