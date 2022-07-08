Clear
Mercury never trail in 84-81 victory over Liberty

By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham each scored 23 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 84-81 on Thursday night.

Skylar Diggins-Smith hit four free throws in the final 22.6 seconds for Phoenix (10-14). Diggins-Smith finished with 13 points and nine assists, and Shey Peddy had 13 points and four steals.

The Mercury never trailed.

Sabrina Ionescu led New York (9-13) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Natasha Howard and Stefanie Dolson each scored 16 points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

