AP PHOTOS: The 1st week at the Wimbledon tennis tournament

By AP News
A rainbow arches in the sky as seen from the courts on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — There were players who weren’t allowed to enter Wimbledon this year because of the ban on Russians and Belarusians, a trio of top men who tested positive for COVID-19, and one of the biggest stars of tennis, Serena Williams, made a quick exit with a first-round loss.

Britain’s two most recent Grand Slam champions, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu, also were defeated early.

Novak Djokovic’s bid for a fourth consecutive trophy at the All England Club is still alive and well, as is Rafael Nadal’s pursuit of a calendar-year Grand Slam and Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak.

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

